Buffalo Bills reportedly release 2021 draft pick Jack Anderson, WR Tanner Gentry, G Jamil Douglas

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released 2021 draft pick Jack Anderson along with Josh Allen's college teammate Tanner Gentry and guard Jamil Douglas, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Anderson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills.

Gentry played in three preseason games with the Bills, receiving 38 passing yards.

Douglas played 46 games across six seasons with various other teams.

The 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.