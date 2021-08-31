Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills reportedly release 2021 draft pick Jack Anderson, WR Tanner Gentry, G Jamil Douglas

items.[0].image.alt
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) heads to the locker room after the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Tanner Gentry Bills
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 09:20:47-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have reportedly released 2021 draft pick Jack Anderson along with Josh Allen's college teammate Tanner Gentry and guard Jamil Douglas, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Anderson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills.

Gentry played in three preseason games with the Bills, receiving 38 passing yards.

Douglas played 46 games across six seasons with various other teams.

The 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716