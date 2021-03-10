Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson are no longer with the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced the news Wednesday afternoon, a week before NFL free agency begins. The moves will add around $13M in cap space.

We’ve released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson.



Details: https://t.co/5gHysHOsjL pic.twitter.com/IoDNTGGfsT — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 10, 2021

Brown joined the Bills in 2019 and was the team's top receiver that season. He had a career-high 72 receptions for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. His 2020 season was a little more under-performing, finishing with just 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played.

Jefferson joined the Bills this past season. In 16 games played [four starts], he had three sacks, six QB hits, 23 total tackles, and a forced fumble.

On Tuesday, a report said center Mitch Morse took a salary cut to help the team and on Wednesday, Ian Rapaport is reporting Vernon Butler has agreed to a reduced deal as well.