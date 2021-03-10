Menu

Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
John Brown Seahawks Bills Football
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:40:12-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson are no longer with the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced the news Wednesday afternoon, a week before NFL free agency begins. The moves will add around $13M in cap space.

Brown joined the Bills in 2019 and was the team's top receiver that season. He had a career-high 72 receptions for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. His 2020 season was a little more under-performing, finishing with just 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played.

Jefferson joined the Bills this past season. In 16 games played [four starts], he had three sacks, six QB hits, 23 total tackles, and a forced fumble.

On Tuesday, a report said center Mitch Morse took a salary cut to help the team and on Wednesday, Ian Rapaport is reporting Vernon Butler has agreed to a reduced deal as well.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources