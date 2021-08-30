Buffalo Bills release three players ahead of 53-man roster deadline

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that the team has released three players ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.
The Bills anounced they released running back Kerrith Whyte, wide receiver Brandon Powell, and cornerback Tim Harris.
Whyte rushed for 11 yards and had 16 receiving yards in the Bills 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
Powell had 52 receiving yards across all three preseason games with the Bills.
Harris had two tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers.
The Bills must submit their 53-man roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m.
