Buffalo Bills release renderings showcasing lower bowl and concourse area of new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have released new renderings showcasing the lower bowl and concourse area of the new Highmark Stadium.

The original estimated cost of the new stadium was $1.4 billion, but in November 2024 the Associated Press reported that the estimated cost surpassed $2 billion. The county will provide $250 million, the state will provide $600 million, and the Bills will cover the remainder of the price tag.

Below you can find the new renderings and details provided by the Bills.





Bowl View 1 The audio/visual experience will be night and day compared to the current stadium. The seating bowl features two state-of-the-art video boards and a crisp acoustic system that allows targeting of sound to specific areas of the stadium. Buffalo Bills Bowl View 2 New Highmark Stadium architecture is a stacked design. The design creates seating that, in general, is much closer to the field than the current (and many other) stadiums. Buffalo Bills Bowl View 3 The Bills and Populous have spent countless hours ensuring that accessibility and sightlines are among the best in the NFL. The new facility will be fully ADA compliant. Buffalo Bills Concourse 1 New Highmark Stadium will feature radiant heat at points of congregation throughout each concourse. Buffalo Bills Concourse 2 New Highmark Stadium and its surrounding campus (tailgate lots, plazas, etc.) will feature Enhanced 5G Ultra-Wide Band Coverage, including State-of-the-art Small Cell Technology (DRAN). Buffalo Bills Concourse 3 Each concourse has 360° visibility directly into the bowl, keeping fans connected to the game even when they need to leave their seat to visit the frictionless food and beverage marketplaces, enhanced team stores, or use the restroom. Buffalo Bills Concourse 4 Extensive effort has been put into maximizing accessibility and improving fan experience for all Bills fans. Buffalo Bills

The Bills said the reserved seating process for current Season Ticket Members began in September with those whose seats are on the visitor sideline 50-yard line.

"We're continuing to work through the lower bowl with the expectation that all STMs will have the opportunity to visit the Stadium Experience by next football season," the Bills said.

The club seating process has concluded and is completely sold out. The suite process is nearing conclusion and there is extremely limited availability remaining.

The team encourages any fan interested in seats to join the Priority List which is the only opportunity to purchase season tickets in the new stadium.

"Priority waitlist members will have the opportunity to view available seating options once Season Ticket Members have had an opportunity to visit the Stadium Experience. We expect Priority waitlist members to begin to be invited in 2025," the team said.

You can find more information here.