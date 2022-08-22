Buffalo Bills release P Matt Haack, WR Tavon Austin

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the release of punter Matt Haack and wide receiver Tavon Austin Monday.

The Bills signed Haack to a three-year contract in March 2021. He appeared in 17 games with the team and had 52 punts.

Haack's release clears the way for rookie Matt Araiza to be the team's punter. The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Austin, a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, was signed by the Bills in June.

NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.