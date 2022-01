ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seven Buffalo Bills players are on the inactives list ahead of their wild card game against the New England Patriots, Saturday night.

The following players are inactive



Marquez Stevenson

Matt Breida

Joe Giles-Harris

Eli Ankou

Bobby Hart

Tommy Sweeney

Efe Obada

Obada missed last week against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.