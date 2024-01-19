Buffalo Bills release Friday injury report, four players ruled out for Sunday's game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have released the team's Friday injury report and four players have been ruled out for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The following players have been ruled out:



Cornerback Christian Benford (knee)

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee)

Safety Taylor Rapp (calf)

Linebacker Baylon Spector (back)

Four other players have been listed as questionable:

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle)

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee)

Cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion)

Punter Sam Martin (left hamstring)

No other players have an injury designation as of Friday.