Buffalo Bills release Friday injury report, four players ruled out for Sunday's game

Lynne Sladky/AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 15:56:16-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have released the team's Friday injury report and four players have been ruled out for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The following players have been ruled out:

  • Cornerback Christian Benford (knee)
  • Wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee)
  • Safety Taylor Rapp (calf)
  • Linebacker Baylon Spector (back)

Four other players have been listed as questionable:

  • Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle)
  • Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee)
  • Cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion)
  • Punter Sam Martin (left hamstring)

No other players have an injury designation as of Friday.

