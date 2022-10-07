Buffalo Bills release Friday injury report, five players ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills released the team's Friday injury report and five players have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tight end Dawson Knox, safety Jordan Poyer, wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder, and cornerback Christian Benford have been ruled out.

Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver are listed as questionable. Phillips is dealing with a hamstring injury and Oliver is dealing with an ankle injury. Both practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and linebacker are also listed as questionable. McKenzie, who is dealing with a concussion, did not practice on Wednesday but practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday. Edmunds, who is dealing with a concussion, did not practice at all this week.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said both players are day-to-day and McKenzie is still in concussion protocol.

The Bills are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.