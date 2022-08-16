Watch Now
Buffalo Bills release CB Tim Harris and LB Marquel Lee

Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 10:23:19-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday the team has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.

The Bills opened the preseason on Saturday with a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

After their win, the team announced the release of offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, cornerback Olaijah Griffin and tight end Jalen Wydermayer.

Teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players as of 4 p.m.

The Bills return to action on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

