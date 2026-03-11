Buffalo Bills reach agreement on 3-year deal with edge rusher Bradley Chubb

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement with Bradley Chubb on a three-year deal, with a reported value of up to $52.5 million, with $29 million of that guaranteed.

Chubb is no stranger to the Bills as he spent the last four years with the Miami Dolphins after being traded by the Denver Broncos in 2022. Chubb missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL that he suffered late in the 2023 season.

The Bills are looking to fill a need at edge rusher following the departure of Joey Bosa, who remains a free agent that the team could bring back. Greg Rousseau, who is under contract, now seems to have his fellow defensive end to pair with on the other side of the defensive line.

Chubb made the Pro Bowl in both the 2020 and 2022 seasons and led the NFL in forced fumbles with six back in 2023.