Buffalo Bills re-sign cornerback Taron Johnson to three-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract.
Johnson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
The cornerback played a key role in the Bills AFC Divisional Round victory over the Baltimore Ravens with an interception of Lamar Jackson which resulted in Johnson scoring a touchdown.
Johnson has played 42 games with the Bills over the course of four seasons, including all 16 in the 2020 season.
