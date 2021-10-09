Buffalo Bills re-sign cornerback Taron Johnson to three-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract.

Johnson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

The cornerback played a key role in the Bills AFC Divisional Round victory over the Baltimore Ravens with an interception of Lamar Jackson which resulted in Johnson scoring a touchdown.

Johnson has played 42 games with the Bills over the course of four seasons, including all 16 in the 2020 season.