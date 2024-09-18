Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after monster Week 2 performance

AFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK (7).png
WKBW
AFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK (7).png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his three-touchdown performance in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Cook finished the game with 11 carries for 78 yards and two rushing touchdowns, he also had one catch which was a 17-yard touchdown.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Cook became the fifth running back in Bills history to tally two or more rushing touchdowns and at least one receiving touchdown in a game. He is the first to do it since Bills legend Thurman Thomas in 1992.

This is the second time Cook was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, he previously won it in Week 15 of the 2023 season.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!