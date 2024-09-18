Buffalo Bills RB James Cook named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after monster Week 2 performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his three-touchdown performance in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Cook finished the game with 11 carries for 78 yards and two rushing touchdowns, he also had one catch which was a 17-yard touchdown.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Cook became the fifth running back in Bills history to tally two or more rushing touchdowns and at least one receiving touchdown in a game. He is the first to do it since Bills legend Thurman Thomas in 1992.

This is the second time Cook was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, he previously won it in Week 15 of the 2023 season.