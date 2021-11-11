Watch
Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy to miss Sunday's game due to illness

Rick Osentoski/AP
Detail of Buffalo Bills helmet on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 17:52:35-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets in New Jersey due to an illness, WGR 550 announced Thursday.

Paul Dottino, who works for WFAN in New York City, will fill in for Murphy on play-by-play and call the game alongside Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio.

The Bills (5-3) take on the Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

