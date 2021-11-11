Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy to miss Sunday's game due to illness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets in New Jersey due to an illness, WGR 550 announced Thursday.

Paul Dottino, who works for WFAN in New York City, will fill in for Murphy on play-by-play and call the game alongside Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio.

The Bills (5-3) take on the Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.