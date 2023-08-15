Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks after 'intense' practice on Tuesday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After an off day on Monday, the Buffalo Bills were back on the practice field Tuesday as the team prepares for its second preseason game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports Director Matt Bové was at practice and described it as one of the most intense practices yet with both sides going at it constantly.

After practice quarterback Josh Allen spoke and Bové asked him if he thought there was some added intensity. You can find his response to that question below, which came as there was more bickering in the background from the offense and defense.

I thought today was the most heated day of training camp. So I asked Josh if he thought there was some added intensity today & as he was finishing answering the question....wait for it....there was more bickering in the background from the offense & defense #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/to9ZJ7lNjz — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 15, 2023

After not playing in the first preseason game last week, Allen said he doesn’t know what the plan is for this week or next week on whether or not he’ll play in the preseason.

When head coach Sean McDermott spoke last week he was asked if he anticipated sitting Allen throughout the entire preseason and he said no.

You can watch Allen's full press conference in the video player above.