Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen named finalist for 2023 NFL MVP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named a finalist for 2023 NFL MVP and Safety Damar Hamlin has been named a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year.

This is the third time Allen has been named a finalist for the award, he finished third in MVP voting in 2022 and second in 2020. In 2020 he was the first Bills player to receive MVP votes since Thurman Thomas won MVP in 1991.

During the 2023 season, Allen helped lead the Bills to the team's fourth-straight AFC East title while also leading the NFL in touchdowns with 44 and yards with 4,830.

He set numerous records throughout the season including:



Set the NFL record with 10 games in a single season with 1+ passing and 1+ rushing TD.

Set the NFL record with nine career games of passing for 300+ yards and rushing for 50+ yards.

Became the first player in NFL history to record 40 total touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

Moved into second on the list for most all-time rushing TDs by a QB.

Became the second player in NFL history with 300+ passing yards, 4+ passing TDs, 1+ rushing TDs & a perfect passer rating in a single game in a Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The other finalists for MVP are:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback

Hamlin is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year after his recovery and return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on January 2, 2023.

Hamlin was cleared to resume full activities in April 2023 and began easing back into practice in May 2023. He participated in team drills for the first time in June 2023 and was back in pads during training camp in July. He played in his first game during the preseason in August and played in five regular season games this season.

The other finalists for Comeback Player of the Year are:



Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns quarterback

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins quarterback

The winners will be announced at the annual NFL Honors ceremony on February 8.

