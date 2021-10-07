Watch
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen named cover athlete for NFL Clash mobile game

Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 11:28:48-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the cover athlete for the mobile game NFL Clash which launched in the App Store and Google Play on Thursday.

Allen along with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are featured on the cover.

In the game, you draft an ultimate football dream team from a lineup of the NFL players, and challenge rivals in quick, head-to-head matches.

You can download the game for free on the App Store here.

You can download the game for free on Google Play here.

