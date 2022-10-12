Watch Now
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for performance against Pittsburgh

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after throwing a 98-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 11:21:09-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Allen completed 20 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The 424 passing yards marked the most in team history in regulation. He also had five carries for 42 yards.

One of his four touchdowns was a 98-yard pass to Gabe Davis on the third play of the game. The longest scrimmage touchdown in the first 90 seconds of a game in NFL history. Another one of his touchdowns was a 62-yard pass to Davis in the second quarter.

In 65 career starts, Allen has now earned eight player of the week awards. He trails only Jim Kelly (10) for the most player of the week awards in team history.

