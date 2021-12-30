Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen named a finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named as a finalist for the NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Three other players New England's Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater along with Houston's Brandin Cooks represent the nominees from the AFC.

Cameron Jordan from New Orleans, Kyle Juszczyk from San Francisco and Adam Thielen from Minnesota, and Lavonte David from Tampa Bay represent the nominees from the NFC.

The award honors an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Allen has been the Bills quarterback since he was drafted 7th overall by Buffalo in the 2018 NFL Draft.