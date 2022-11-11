Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen listed as questionable on Friday's injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills released the team's injury report Friday afternoon and quarterback Josh Allen is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is dealing with groin/heel injuries, also did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was listed as limited Friday. He is questionable for Sunday's game.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday. He is doubtful for Sunday's game.

Safety Jordan Poyer and defensive lineman Greg Rousseau have been ruled out. Poyer has not played since week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, he is dealing with an elbow injury. Rousseau suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Spencer Brown, Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis, Matt Milano, Mitch Morse and David Quessenberry were on the injury report but were all full participants Friday and do not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game.