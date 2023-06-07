Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen chosen as the cover athlete for Madden 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can add another accomplishment to Josh Allen's growing resume, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has been chosen as the cover athlete for EA Sports Madden NFL 24.

Above is the cover for the deluxe edition and below is the cover for the standard edition.

EA Sports Madden NFL

Allen tweeted photos of the covers and said "A childhood dream come true 🙏"

In his five seasons with the Bills, Allen has passed for 18,397 yards and 138 touchdowns. In addition, he has rushed for 3,087 yards and 38 touchdowns. He has set several franchise records in the process.

In 2020 he set the Bills franchise records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season while leading the team to a 13-3 record and the team's first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1994. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl, named the Most Improved Player by the Pro Football Writers of America, and finished second in MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers. He became the first Bills player to receive an MVP vote since former Bills running back Thurman Thomas won MVP in 1991.

In 2022, he led the Bills to another 13-3 record and finished second in the league in passing touchdowns with 35 behind Patrick Mahomes who had 41. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl and finished third in MVP voting behind Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

He is the first Bills player to be on the cover of the popular video game.