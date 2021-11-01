Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to appear on Monday Night Football's 'Manningcast'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will appear on Monday Night Football's "Manningcast" on ESPN2 during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants game.

The "Manningcast" is a special broadcast of Monday Night Football that is led by Peyton and Eli Manning. In addition to leading the broadcast, the Manning's bring on a group of guests each week they host.

Allen will be interviewed during the third quarter of tonight's game. Other scheduled guests for tonight's "Manningcast" are Jon Stewart, Michael Strahan and Michael Irvin.