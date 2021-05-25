Watch
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen says team conversations on COVID-19 vaccine will stay in-house

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs on to the field prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard park, N.Y., Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Josh Allen
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 25, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Speaking to the media Tuesday as the Buffalo Bills begin organized team activities in Orchard Park, quarterback Josh Allen said team conversations on the COVID-19 vaccine will stay in-house.

"I know vaccines are going to be a hot topic really throughout the remainder of the season, and we're having conversations as a team, and I'm going to keep those conversations and choices of myself and my teammates in-house," said Allen.

While appearing on a podcast with Kyle Brandt earlier this year Allen said he was still debating on whether to receive the vaccine and said everybody should have a choice. On Tuesday he said the team was letting everyone make their own personal decision.

"We're letting everybody make their own personal decision on this matter," Allen said.

When speaking to the media earlier Tuesday Bills head coach Sean McDermott also said he would keep the team's COVID-19 vaccine conversations in-house. Although, he did say he was "concerned" of the possibility the team wouldn't meet a specific threshold of vaccinated individuals to return to "normal."

The NFL previously announced updated guidance for vaccinated individuals which includes:

  • Weekly testing instead of daily testing
  • No re-entry testing after travel
  • No quarantine if identified as a high-risk close contact

