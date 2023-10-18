Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen says 'no concern, we'll be ready to go' after practice Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media after a walk-thru practice on Wednesday and said that there is "no concern, we'll be ready to go" after injuring his shoulder on Sunday night.

Allen suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win and finished the game. He had x-rays done after the game and Bills head coach Sean McDermott said they came back negative.

Before practice on Wednesday, McDermott spoke to the media and provided an injury update.

He said running back Damien Harris, tight end Quintin Morris and defensive tackle Ed Oliver would not practice. Harris is in the concussion protocol, Morris is dealing with an ankle injury and Oliver is dealing with a toe injury.

McDermott also announced the following players were dealing with injuries but would still participate in practice:



Cornerback Kaiir Elam is dealing with an ankle injury that started in training camp

Cornerback Cam Lewis is dealing with a shoulder injury

Cornerback Dane Jackson is dealing with a foot injury

Defensive end Greg Rousseau is dealing with a foot injury

Tight end Dawson Knox is dealing with a wrist injury

Right end Dalton Kincaid has cleared concussion protocol

