Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ranks in top 10 on NFL Player Sales List from March to May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranks in the top 10 on the NFL Player Sales List from March 1` to May 31.

Allen is 10th on the list of rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise sold.

The top 10 is as follows:

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys Justin Fields - Chicago Bears Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars Rob Gronkowski - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs ranked 47 on the list.

The list which is provided by the NFLPA says:

"The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more."

You can view the full list here.