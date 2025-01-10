Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named second-team AP All-Pro

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Associated Press announced its 2024 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the only Bills player to be recognized.

The All-Pro team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members. They chose a first team and a second team. First-place votes are worth three points and second-team votes are worth one point.

Allen was named second-team AP All-Pro after receiving 18 first-place votes compared to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who was named first-team AP All-Pro after receiving 30 first-place votes.

Allen and Jackson are two of the favorites to win NFL MVP. 7 Sports Director Matt Bove believes Jackson being named first-team AP All-Pro over Allen makes the race even closer.

I want to see how the odds change. Saw post from @BruceExclusive about how Elway was the last QB to win MVP in 1987 without being named AP first-team. So it’s been a long time since it’s happened. I think Allen can still win, but I don’t feel as confident as I did an hour ago. https://t.co/lK1Ad4R8Fv — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 10, 2025

Allen led the Bills to a 13-4 record and finished the regular season with 3,731 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. He also had 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.