Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named second-team AP All-Pro

Josh Allen
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Josh Allen
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Associated Press announced its 2024 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the only Bills player to be recognized.

The All-Pro team is selected by a national panel of 50 media members. They chose a first team and a second team. First-place votes are worth three points and second-team votes are worth one point.

Allen was named second-team AP All-Pro after receiving 18 first-place votes compared to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who was named first-team AP All-Pro after receiving 30 first-place votes.

Allen and Jackson are two of the favorites to win NFL MVP. 7 Sports Director Matt Bove believes Jackson being named first-team AP All-Pro over Allen makes the race even closer.

Allen led the Bills to a 13-4 record and finished the regular season with 3,731 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. He also had 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app