Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for third time this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season and 10th time in his career following his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.

Allen led the Bills to a 32-29 comeback victory over the Dolphins with his arm and his legs. He finished with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns and tacked on 77 rushing yards. His performance was just the third time in NFL history in which a quarterback had 300-plus passing yards, 75-plus rushing yards, and four or more passing touchdowns. The other two were Michael Vick in 2010 and Cam Newton in 2015.

After earning his 10th AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, Allen is now tied with Jim Kelly for the most in team history.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, of the 10 player of the week honors that he has earned, four have come after games against the Dolphins.