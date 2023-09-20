Watch Now
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for performance against the Raiders

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 12:47:59-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

Allen rebounded from a rough Week 1 performance in Week 2 by completing 31 of his 37 passing attempts for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Allen now has five career games with three passing touchdowns while completing at least 80% of his passes which is the most before turning 30 in NFL history.

The Bills said this is Allen's 11th player of the week award which surpasses Jim Kelly for the most in team history and is the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2018. The next closest is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with nine.

