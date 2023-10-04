Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for performance against the Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can add another award to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's list of accomplishments.

For the second time this season, Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Allen completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 320 yards and four touchdowns. His passer rating was 158.3 which is considered "perfect" because it's the highest attainable rating. He also rushed four times for 17 yards and an additional touchdown.

Allen has now been named Player of the Week 12 times in his career, the most in franchise history.

According to Bills PR, Allen has played in 11 regular season games and one playoff game against the Dolphins in his career. He is 9-2 in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs. He has thrown for two or more touchdowns in all 12 games and has won AFC Player of the Week five times. Allen's multiple pass touchdowns in all 12 games is the longest streak by a QB against a single opponent in NFL history.

Allen also won AFC Player of the Week honors in Week 2 for his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.