Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for multi-touchdown performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second time this season and the 14th time in his career, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Allen earned the honor for his multi-touchdown performance in the team's 35-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

It snowed throughout the entire game, but that didn't slow Allen down. He finished the game with 148 yards passing and two passing touchdowns, 18 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown and seven receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history with a passing, rushing and receiving TD in a single game. He also became the fourth player in NFL history to have a receiving TD on a pass he threw.

The play of the game for Allen came in the third quarter. He threw a pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper, before Cooper could be tackled he lateraled the ball to Allen who then ran and dove for the pylon for the touchdown.

Allen's Week 13 performance was his 22nd career game with 2+ passing touchdowns and 1+ rushing touchdown, which tied Cam Newton for the most such games in NFL history.

Allen also surpassed Jim Kelly for most career total touchdowns in team history.