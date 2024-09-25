Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after dominant performance against Jaguars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his dominant performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

Allen led the Bills to a 47-10 win over the Jaguars by completing 23 of his 30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns and added 44 yards rushing on six carries.

According to Bills PR, Allen became the first player with 200+ passing yards and 4+ passing touchdowns in a first half since October 2022 when he also accomplished the same feat in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before Allen, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was the last player to do so in January 2022.

In addition, Bills PR said Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes, throw for 4+ touchdowns, have no turnovers, take no sacks and lead his team in rushing yards in the same game.

This is the 13th time Allen has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Bills PR said it is the most of any NFL player since he entered the league in 2018. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes rank second during that span, each with 10 player of the week honors.