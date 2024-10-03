Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month; leads all AFC QBs in total TDs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Allen led the Bills to a 3-1 record while throwing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

He currently leads all AFC QBs in total TDs (9), passing touchdown-to-interception ratio (7-0) and passer rating (116.5). He is tied for the most passing touchdowns amongst AFC QBs (7) with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Allen's 101 pass attempts without an interception are the most by a Bills quarterback to start a season since Joe Ferguson in 1976.

In Week 1, Allen had his fourth career game with two or more passing touchdowns and two or more rushing touchdowns which tied Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young for the the most all-time.

In Week 3, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes, throw for 4+ touchdowns, have no turnovers, take no sacks and lead his team in rushing yards in the same game.

This is the third time Allen has been named Offensive Player of the Month. He earned the award twice in the 2020 season.