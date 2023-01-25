Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen finalist for MVP, head coach Sean McDermott finalist for Coach of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFL announced the finalists for eight of the Associated Press' 2022 NFL Awards Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named one of the five finalists for AP Most Valuable Player and Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been named one of five finalists for AP Coach of the Year.

The other finalists for MVP include:

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The finalists for the 2022 AP MVP. 👀



📺: #NFLHonors -- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/7YOkys5edJ — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

The other finalists for Coach of the Year include:

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

Which HC will be named the 2022 AP Coach of the Year?



📺: #NFLHonors -- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/mw8KIvDrDt — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

The Bills, led by Allen and McDermott, finished the regular season 13-3. The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and lost to the Bengals 27-10 in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Allen played in all 16 games during the regular season and had 4,283 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns along with 14 interceptions. In addition, he had 762 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

This is the second time Allen has been named a finalist for MVP. Following the 2020 season, Allen became the first Bills player to receive MVP votes since Thurman Thomas in 1991. After leading the Bills to the team's first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1994, he finished second in voting to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This is the third time McDermott has been named a finalist for Coach of the Year. He finished fourth among six finalists in 2019 following a season in which the Bills finished 10-6 and lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. He finished second among seven finalists in 2020. In six years as Bills head coach McDermott has a regular season record of 62-35 and a playoff record of 4-5.

The winners will be announced at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on February 9 which will air live on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network at 9 p.m.

You can find the finalists for the other awards from the 2022 season here.