Buffalo Bills promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have finished their search for a new head coach after firing Sean McDermott earlier this month.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove has confirmed that Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is being promoted to head coach.

Brady, who was the first of nine candidates to interview for the head coaching opening, joined the Bills in 2022 as the team's quarterbacks coach. Brady was named interim offensive coordinator in November 2023 after the team fired Ken Dorsey. In January 2024, the team dropped the interim tag and named Brady the offensive coordinator.

During the two full seasons that Brady called the offensive plays, Buffalo averaged 30.6 points per game in 2024 (second most in the NFL) and 28.3 points in 2025 (tied-third most in the NFL). The Bills also ranked 10th in yards per game in 2024 (361.2) and third in 2025 (378.2).

The Bills fired Sean McDermott on January 19, following the team's loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Bills President of Football Operations and General Manager Brandon Beane led the search for the new head coach.