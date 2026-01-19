Buffalo Bills fire head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane to lead coaching search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have fired head coach Sean McDermott following the team's loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove has confirmed the firing and has learned that general manager Brandon Beane will be retained and will lead the search for a new head coach.

McDermott joined the Bills in 2017 and led the team to its first playoff berth in 17 years. In his nine years with the Bills, McDermott finished with a record of 98-50 in the regular season.

The Bills made the playoffs in all but one season under McDermott. He finished with an 8-8 record in the playoffs, but never advanced to the Super Bowl. They lost in the Wild Card round twice, the Divisional round four times and the AFC Championship game twice.

McDermott's 98 regular season wins are second in team history, behind only Marv Levy who won 112 regular season games. Although McDermott's .662 win percentage in the regular season is the best in team history, followed by Levy with a .615 win percentage.