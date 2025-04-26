Buffalo Bills prioritize defense in 2025 NFL Draft; was it the right approach?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — We no longer have to guess how it all plays out. After months of discussing what we thought the Buffalo Bills could do in the NFL Draft, we can now shift our focus to how each of their selections will fit with the current roster.

Now this isn’t necessarily a huge surprise, but the focus was all about the defense, with their first five picks on that side of the ball. That included two players the Bills traded up for, with defensive tackles T.J. Sanders in the second round & Deone Walker in the fourth round. In total, the Bills drafted six defensive players, and three offensive players.

My favorite pick: Landon Jackson

Sometimes a player falls right into a team’s lap & that’s what Jackson to the Bills in the third round feels like. He told us the Bills were interested in him early on in the draft process and you can understand why. He has the size and intangibles the Bills have always prioritized and feels like a player with a high floor. Jackson should be able to immediately come in and play meaningful snaps for the Bills but still has plenty of room to grow. I would’ve liked the pick in the second round, so to get him in the third feels like a big win.

Honorable mention: Dorian Strong

This was another really solid value pick for the Bills. Strong will likely start as a special teams contributor, but he's got some upside and a skill-set that should fit well with the Bills defensive approach.

The most head-scratching decision: Trading up in the fourth round for another DT

This isn’t so much about Deone Walker, but more about who the Bills passed on to take him. If it was a slam dunk that Walker, who is 6’7”, could be a one-technique defensive tackle, then I’d like the pick more. He told reporters he can play anywhere, and I’m sure that’s what the Bills are hoping for, but that’s still a projection.

I thought when the Bills traded up it was going to be for a wide receiver. They have some solid players in their wide receiver room, but I've always said they are one injury away from a real problem.

I really liked players like Utah State's Jalen Royals, Colorado State's Tory Horton, and Tennessee's Donte Thorton Jr.

I thought all three of those guys would've been smart additions for the Bills on day three, but now they must see strides from second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel, who was banged up for a lot of last season.

Sneaky player who could make an immediate impact: Jackson Hawes

Hawes was considered by many to be the best blocking tight end in the NFL. So why does that matter? It'll give Hawes a chance to get on the field and make an immediate impact.

Hawes should be penciled in as the Bills' third tight end behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. He'll specialize in clearing the way for others and giving Allen a bit more protection. Think of his usage in a similar way to how the Bills used Quintin Morris in the last few seasons. He'll mostly block but may peel out and make a play every once in a while.

Full 2025 Bills Draft Class:

Max Hairston, CB, 1st Round (Pick 30)

T.J. Sanders, DT, 2nd Round (Pick 41)

Landon Jackson, EDGE, 3rd Round (Pick 72)

Deone Walker, DT, 4th Round (Pick 109)

Jordan Hancock, CB, 5th Round (Pick 170)

Jackson Hawes, TE, 5th Round (Pick 173)

Dorian Strong, CB, 6th Round (Pick 177)

Chase Lundt, OT, 6th Round (Pick 206)

Kaden Prather, WR, 7th Round (Pick 240)

Final thoughts:

This is a solid draft class for the Bills. They needed to improve their defense and I believe with these selections they did. Hairston is a swing for the fence but I'm always a believer in betting on talent. He has speed you can't teach and that's something the Bills have been missing for years.

Sanders is going to be a really solid player and think will be someone who makes an immediate impact. I don't quite know how they'll use him, but when asked what it's going to be like lining up alongside Ed Oliver he smirked. That's a good sign. I can envision a big third down and the Bills roll out Rousseau, Bosa, Oliver, and Sanders. That's a lot of juice on the defensive line at one time.

This weekend is a win for the Bills. It wasn't perfect, but if the Bills are banking on getting the most out of their offense, it's probably a good idea betting on the NFL MVP.