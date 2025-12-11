Buffalo Bills preparing for 'hat and shirt game' with New England Patriots like any other week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a win on Sunday, the New England Patriots will snap the Buffalo Bills' streak of five-straight AFC East Division titles, making the second matchup of the season between these two teams a "hat and shirt" game.

A phrase commonly used to describe when a team wins its division and receives a t-shirt and hat as a reward for the accomplishment.

For Buffalo to play spoiler, two things need to happen. They need to take care of the football this time around after turning it over three times back in October. And they need to "not play the type of game New England wants them to play," as head coach Sean McDermott put it after that loss.

"Well, you can't control everything. If you could control everything, it'd be easy. But it's never easy. The ball is an important piece to them as it is to us, and it's an important part of winning football and putting yourself in position to win ."

Of course, with such big implications on the line, the preparation and mood around the locker room at One Bills Drive on Wednesday was a bit more "buttoned up." There's no denying how massive this game will be on Sunday for both teams, even if the players don't want to admit.

"I think we understand as a team what's at stake," said Josh Allen. "But I don't think it's going to influence anything, it's the next game, it's the biggest game that we have because it's the next one."

"Just take it one game at a time," added Shaq Thomspon. "Division is still open, and we still have four games left. Anything can happen. But right now we're taking it one game at a time, and this week we have the Patriots."

"Honestly didn't even know it was a hat, t-shirt game for them, but it's still a division game, and we're still going out there to win," wide receiver Gabe Davis said.

Now, some good injury news to report, Joey Bosa, Terrel Bernard, Spencer Brown, and Joshua Palmer were all "limited" in Wednesday's walk-through practice. A good sign for all four of them as Buffalo takes on New England in Foxborough on Sunday.