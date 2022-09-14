Buffalo Bills players speak ahead of home opener on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Buffalo Bills players spoke to the media after practice Wednesday as the team prepares for its home opener on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bills are coming off a statement 31-10 victory over the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on the opening night of the NFL season.

On Monday night the Bills will take to the field at Highmark Stadium for a primetime matchup against the Titans. This will be Buffalo's fifth matchup against Tennessee in as many seasons. The teams have split the previous four matchups with the Bills winning in 2018 and 2019 and the Titans winning in 2020 and 2021.

Josh Allen, Von Miller, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Stefon Diggs all spoke on Wednesday ahead of the matchup. You can watch them all in the player above.

Kickoff on Monday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.