Buffalo Bills place WR Jake Kumerow on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Matt Durisko/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) catches a pass during warm ups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 16:40:53-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has placed wide receiver Jake Kumerow on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky, practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm and practice squad wide receiver Tanner Gentry were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week and have not been activated to this point.

The Bills will take on the New York Jets Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

