Buffalo Bills place WR Jake Kumerow on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has placed wide receiver Jake Kumerow on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky, practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm and practice squad wide receiver Tanner Gentry were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week and have not been activated to this point.
The Bills will take on the New York Jets Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
