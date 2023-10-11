Buffalo Bills place LB Matt Milano and DT DaQuan Jones on injured reserve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones have been placed on injured reserve.

Earlier this week Bills head coach Sean McDermott said they both need surgery. Milano for a leg injury and Jones for a pec injury. They suffered their injuries in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The absence of Milano and Jones is a big loss for the Bills defense which is already without starting cornerback Tre'Davious White for the remainder of the season after he suffered an achilles injury.

In addition to placing Milano and Jones on IR, the Bills announced the following roster moves:



Signed linebacker A.J. Klein to the active roster from the practice squad.

Designated linebacker Baylon Spector to return from injured reserve, which opens his 21-day window.

Signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown to the practice squad.

McDermott spoke Wednesday morning about the injuries, you can watch the press conference in full in the video player above.

The Bills are holding a walk-through practice on Wednesday, cornerback Dane Jackson is the only player not participating as he deals with a foot injury. Tight end Dalton Kincaid remains in concussion protocol but will be out there with the team.