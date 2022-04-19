Buffalo Bills partner with Legends on new stadium project; company helped open SoFi and Allegiant Stadiums

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced a partnership with Legends on the new stadium project, the same company that helped open SoFi and Allegiant Stadiums.

According to the Bills, Legends will lead planning, project management, sales and partnerships for the new stadium project. The team said Legends has worked closely with Pegula Sports & Entertainment in the past year on the feasibility study for the project and conducted initial focus groups and surveys to help inform stadium design and sales. Legends also handles e-commerce for the team.

As we continue toward our goal of constructing a new stadium for our team, our fans and the Western New York community, having the right partners in place is critical to our success. As we have seen in recent years at SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, the team at Legends brings an incredible level of expertise, success and understanding around NFL stadium development as well as sales and partnerships. We are proud to partner and get to work with them on our new stadium project. - Ron Raccuia, Bills executive vice president

According to a release, Legends helped open the following: