Buffalo Bills open new stadium with offensive explosion but how big of a concern is the defense?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills begin Week 3, there are so many reasons to be optimistic about the season. The Bills are one of four 2-0 teams in the AFC and have scored more points than any other team in the entire league (77 in two games).

But the defense has been suspect, and that may be putting it lightly. In two games, the Bills have allowed the third-most points (62).

“We're finding ways to win football games, and that's, that's the most important thing,” head coach Joe Brady said. “I'd much rather be 2-0 right now than 0-2 or 1-1. But we knew that the first two games of the season weren't going to define us one way or the other, and we gotta be ready to go Week 3, and there's a long season ahead.”

Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard expressed confidence that the defense would improve after the team's opening win against the Houston Texans. In some areas, they did against the Lions, especially early in the game. But the coaching staff isn’t satisfied and knows they need to be better.

“The standards will be high, and we will chase those,” Leonhard said. “We need to identify issues and go attack them, you know? That's gonna always gonna be the mentality...

And to do that after wins is a blessing in this league, and the great teams can adapt; they can grow after wins. The bad ones, it takes losses for you to remind yourself that you’ve got to clean things up and play better.”

So how big of a concern, if at all, is the defense? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic discuss that and plenty more on Monday’s episode of Leading The Charge. You can watch the entire thing at the top of the page!