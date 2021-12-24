Buffalo Bills OL Spencer Brown fined $5,000 for celebrating touchdown by drinking beer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown was fined $5,000 by the National Football League for celebrating a touchdown by taking a sip of a fan's beer.
A $5k beer. That was the fine for the #Bills lineman from the NFL for using a prop.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 24, 2021
Buffalo, the next 1,000 Bud Lights are on the house. https://t.co/FUQKAjXIVx
The fine was for using a prop during a touchdown celebration.
Brown was seen taking a fan's beer following a Stefon Diggs touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
An extremely Buffalo photo #BillsMafia— Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) December 19, 2021
AP/Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes pic.twitter.com/DyIjygTszV
Brown along with Stefon Diggs then purchased Bud Light for the fan they took the beer from.
Don’t worry. @stefondiggs and I are handling it, cheers boys @budlight https://t.co/3GQ6QDObsj pic.twitter.com/cUO0rt7eP4— Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 21, 2021