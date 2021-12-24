Watch
Buffalo Bills OL Spencer Brown fined $5,000 for celebrating touchdown by drinking beer

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 16:25:17-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown was fined $5,000 by the National Football League for celebrating a touchdown by taking a sip of a fan's beer.

The fine was for using a prop during a touchdown celebration.

Brown was seen taking a fan's beer following a Stefon Diggs touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Brown along with Stefon Diggs then purchased Bud Light for the fan they took the beer from.

