Buffalo Bills OL Dion Dawkins named team's 2023 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award nominee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Football League announced the 32 nominees for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on Tuesday.
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has been selected as the team's nominee for the award which "acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game."
One player from each NFL team is nominated for the award. Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.
The NFL said the nominees will receive recognition during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the winner of the award will be announced during NFL Honors on February 8.
"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league's most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field. These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism."
The other nominees include:
- Arizona Cardinals — Jonathan Ledbetter
- Atlanta Falcons — Bradley Pinion
- Baltimore Ravens — Roquan Smith
- Carolina Panthers — Bradley Bozeman
- Chicago Bears — Justin Jones
- Cincinnati Bengals — Ted Karras
- Cleveland Browns — Anthony Walker Jr.
- Dallas Cowboys — DeMarcus Lawrence
- Denver Broncos — Garett Bolles
- Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow
- Green Bay Packers — De'Vondre Campbell
- Houston Texans — Jon Weeks
- Indianapolis Colts — Zaire Franklin
- Jacksonville Jaguars — Dawuane Smoot
- Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes
- Las Vegas Raiders — Maxx Crosby
- Los Angeles Chargers — Derwin James Jr.
- Los Angeles Rams — Cooper Kupp
- Miami Dolphins — Alec Ingold
- Minnesota Vikings — Harrison Phillips
- New England Patriots — Jonathan Jones
- New Orleans Saints — Tyrann Mathieu
- New York Giants — Saquon Barkley
- New York Jets — Solomon Thomas
- Philadelphia Eagles — Lane Johnson
- Pittsburgh Steelers — Cameron Heyward
- San Francisco 49ers — Arik Armstead
- Seattle Seahawks — Bobby Wagner
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Tennessee Titans — Jeffery Simmons
- Washington Commanders — Terry McLaurin
