Buffalo Bills OL Dion Dawkins named team's 2023 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award nominee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Football League announced the 32 nominees for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has been selected as the team's nominee for the award which "acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game."

One player from each NFL team is nominated for the award. Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

The NFL said the nominees will receive recognition during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the winner of the award will be announced during NFL Honors on February 8.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league's most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field. These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism." - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The other nominees include:



Arizona Cardinals — Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons — Bradley Pinion

Baltimore Ravens — Roquan Smith

Carolina Panthers — Bradley Bozeman

Chicago Bears — Justin Jones

Cincinnati Bengals — Ted Karras

Cleveland Browns — Anthony Walker Jr.

Dallas Cowboys — DeMarcus Lawrence

Denver Broncos — Garett Bolles

Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers — De'Vondre Campbell

Houston Texans — Jon Weeks

Indianapolis Colts — Zaire Franklin

Jacksonville Jaguars — Dawuane Smoot

Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders — Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers — Derwin James Jr.

Los Angeles Rams — Cooper Kupp

Miami Dolphins — Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings — Harrison Phillips

New England Patriots — Jonathan Jones

New Orleans Saints — Tyrann Mathieu

New York Giants — Saquon Barkley

New York Jets — Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles — Lane Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers — Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers — Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks — Bobby Wagner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tennessee Titans — Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders — Terry McLaurin

You can find more information here.