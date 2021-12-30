Buffalo Bills OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that offensive lineman Cody Ford and cornerback Cam Lewis have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ford missed last Sunday's Bills game while Lewis was activated after he was placed on the list on Monday.

Tight end Quinton Morris was activated off the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Running back Antonio Williams was released from the Bills practice squad.