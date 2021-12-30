Watch
Buffalo Bills OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Hans Deryk/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (74) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
Posted at 12:20 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 12:20:36-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that offensive lineman Cody Ford and cornerback Cam Lewis have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ford missed last Sunday's Bills game while Lewis was activated after he was placed on the list on Monday.

Tight end Quinton Morris was activated off the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Running back Antonio Williams was released from the Bills practice squad.

