Buffalo Bills official DJ's keeping fans locked in

ROCHESTER — Two men at Buffalo Bills camp that needs no introduction are the ones making sure the music and atmosphere are always right.

"You know what time it is. DJ Yes, in the building."

DJ Yes is thrilled to be back at St. John Fisher alongside DJ Milk.

"Coming back to training camp after having years off and having the fan base like right here with us this close is amazing," said DJ Milk.

It doesn't matter what you like to listen to. The Game-Changers, as they call themselves, have something for everyone.

"We're playing for the team, but we're here for the fans, and it's something we want to make sure everybody's involved in. That's how we get to that winning energy."

Playing for a winning team has its perks. However, that's not what is most important to Bill's official DJ's.

"We've always been up for the team, so I think that's why they have us around because when we're winning, we were up with high energy. Now that we are winning, we can take it up even more," said DJ Yes.

Since the Bills roster is loaded with high expectations, DJ Yes has a special message to share with everyone tuning in this season.

"Bills Mafia, we're about the Superbowl in Buffalo. That's right, Superbowl or bust, baby, let's go."