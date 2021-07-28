Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger in COVID-19 protocol

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to the media Wednesday morning ahead of the first day of training camp.

Beane said there are two players currently in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger.

According to Beane, the team will not force any player to get vaccinated they will let it be a personal decision. Beane said the Bills are just over 80% when it comes to players who have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

The Bills GM also said defensive lineman Jerry Hughes has a calf injury and did not pass his physical, he will start the year on the NFI (non-football injury) list. Beane said it is a calf strain and is nothing major and everyone else that has been cleared should be ready to go.

You can watch the full press conference below.