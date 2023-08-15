Watch Now
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Brandon Shell planning to retire

Doug Murray/AP
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Brandon Shell (71) runs onto the field as he is introduced to the fans before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 11:38:10-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Sports has learned that Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Brandon Shell is planning to retire from the NFL.

The Bills signed Shell this offseason to a one-year deal. He was absent from practice on Tuesday.

Shell was drafted by the New York Jets in the 5th round, 158th overall, in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Across seven NFL seasons, Shell has played in 83 games, starting 72 of them, with the Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

