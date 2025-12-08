Buffalo Bills offense shows playoff potential in win over Cincinnati Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Knowing the challenge ahead of keeping pace with a Cincinnati Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense answered the call in their 39-34 win on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

It didn't unfold perhaps the way the guys from Orchard Park had envisioned, especially in the first half. But their "don't blink" mantra kept them all together and able to surge in the second half.

"I think we had three drives in the first half that ended with a field goal, touchdown, and we really hurt ourselves on that third drive," Josh Allen said after the game. "We knew we were moving the ball well, and if we could stop hurting ourselves, we could find success."

"The toughness of our football team when you go through adversity in life and in football, in this case, you come out on the other side having learned something about yourself, and tougher because of it," added head coach Sean McDermott.

Of course, the Christian Benford pick-six was the spark that got everything in motion for Buffalo, the offense especially. But Sunday's success had a lot to do with two things primarily: Josh Allen showcasing why he's the reigning MVP yet again (22/28 passing, 329 total yards, 4 total touchdowns).

And the tight ends. A unit that combined for 11 receptions, 137 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Including the game-sealing touchdown by rookie Jackson Hawes.

"Those tight ends do such a great job in the run game; they don't get a lot of love and a lot of praise," Allen adds. "But they got their opportunities tonight and made the most of them, and we're going to need them going forward."

So sitting at 9-4 overall, the Bills look to strengthen their playoff chances and perhaps play spoiler to the New England Patriots when the two face off next Sunday in Foxborough.