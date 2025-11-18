Buffalo Bills offense searching for consistency ahead of Thursday Night Football

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's hard to believe that the same Buffalo Bills offense that took the field in Miami and scored 13 points two weeks ago in a loss responded by scoring 44 this past Sunday in a win over Tampa Bay.

"I think we've always had the wherewithal to do that," quarterback Josh Allen said. "But going out there and executing is a different story, and I think that this last week we executed at a high level for the most part. Our main goal every week so to find a way to win the football game."

But it's also something we've seen from this team before, and you don't even need to look too far back to find a comparison.

Last season, in their previous matchup against the Houston Texans, also known as the "Stefon Diggs revenge game," the Bills' offense put up 20 points in a loss.

From that point on, Buffalo went on to win their next seven games, scoring at least 30 points in all but one of those affairs.

"The challenge that response kind of brought to the table was taken head-on and consistently after that," head coach Sean McDermott said.

"The first three games last year and first four this year, you look at as everything's going right, and then you lose, and it makes you take a step back and reflect on everything," added center Connor McGovern. "In a reality that was a positive at the end of the day last year."

Up next: Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans - Thursday Night 8:15 p.m. with a special edition of Leading the Charge Pregame Show at 7:30 p.m.