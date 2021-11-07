Watch
Buffalo Bills offense falls flat in 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) avoids a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 16:30:02-05

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills could not overcome a sluggish game on offense and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6 Sunday.

The Jaguars opened the scoring when they kicked a 39-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bills answered back on the next drive and went all the way down to the Jaguars 3 yard line but ultimately settled for a 24-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

Buffalo tacked on another field goal, this one from 41 yards out, to take a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter.

With about 5:30 to go in the first half the Jaguars added another field goal, this one from 55 yards out, to tie the game 6-6.

The teams went into halftime tied and both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, the score remained 6-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter the Jaguars took a 9-6 lead on a 21-yard field goal after a costly interception from Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The teams went back and forth but neither team scored during the rest of the game, with the Jaguars winning by a score of 9-6.

The Bills are now 5-3 and take on the New York Jets next week.

